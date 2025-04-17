South Korea tests new radar technology that can detect drones kilometers away

South Korea said Thursday that it has successfully tested a new radar technology that is capable of detecting drones located a few kilometers away.

The Agency for Defense Development (ADD) said it successfully detected small drones at that distance using the artificial intelligence-based photonic radar technology in an outdoor environment, Yonhap News Agency reported.

It did not disclose further details of the test, including the exact distance and size of the unmanned aircraft, citing military security.

South Korea has been seeking to develop the radar technology since 2022 in an attempt to better respond to drone threats that cannot be identified using existing optical equipment.

The latest development is expected to strengthen the military's reconnaissance capabilities, according to Yonhap.