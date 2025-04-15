China orders halts to Boeing jet deliveries, Bloomberg News reports

China has ordered its airlines not to take any further deliveries of Boeing jets in response to the U.S. decision to impose 145% tariffs on Chinese goods, Bloomberg News said on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Beijing has also asked that Chinese carriers halt any purchases of aircraft-related equipment and parts from U.S. companies, the Bloomberg report said.

The Chinese government is also considering ways to provide assistance to airlines that lease Boeing jets and are facing higher costs, the people told Bloomberg News.



















