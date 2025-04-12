South Korea searching for missing worker after building collapse

South Korean authorities continued a search and rescue operation Saturday for a missing worker after a subway construction site collapsed, according to media reports.

The site collapsed Friday in Gwangmyeong, south of Seoul, damaging several buildings, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Initially five workers were missing, but authorities later rescued four, leaving one missing.

Officials issued an evacuation order and evacuated 2,400 residents from nearby buildings.

Firefighters are struggling to wrap up the operation before noon after the weather agency forecast up to 40 millimeters (1.7 inches) of rain with thunder and lightning in the capital area through early Sunday.

Police have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the collapse.









