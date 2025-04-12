WHITE HOUSE: US CANT RELY ON CHINA FOR SEMICONDUCTORS, PHONES AND LAPTOPS

 Contact Us
According to the White House, President Donald Trump has emphasized that the US cannot depend on China to produce essential technologies like semiconductors, chips, smartphones, and laptops.

Published April 12,2025
President Donald Trump has made clear that the United States cannot rely on China to manufacture critical technologies such as semiconductors, chips, smartphones and laptops, the White House said on Saturday after excluding such items from higher tariffs.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said in a statement after the exclusions were made public that Trump had secured trillions of dollars in U.S. investments from companies such as Apple and Nvidia. "At the direction of the President, these companies are hustling to onshore their manufacturing in the United States as soon as possible," she said.