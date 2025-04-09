TRUMPS GLOBAL TARIFFS ON CHINA, JAPAN, SOUTH KOREA, OTHERS TAKE EFFECT

Trump's global tariffs on China, Japan, South Korea, others take effect

US President Donald Trump's sweeping global tariffs officially took effect early Wednesday, including a staggering 104% tariff on Chinese imports, escalating trade tensions with major partners across Asia and Europe.

The reciprocal tariffs, part of Trump's newly launched global trade framework, were implemented at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time (0401 GMT), targeting dozens of countries. While China bore the highest rate, other nations were also hit hard -- Cambodia with 49%, Vietnam 46%, Thailand 36%, Pakistan 29%, India 26%, South Korea 25%, and Japan 24%.

The White House had initially announced a 34% tariff on Chinese goods. However, White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt confirmed on Tuesday that the rate had been more than tripled to 104% as a "necessary correction to years of unfair trade."

China is expected to announce retaliatory measures soon, but Japan and South Korea have stated they will pursue negotiations rather than immediate countermeasures.

Nearly 70 countries have already reached out to Trump to begin negotiations on tariffs following his announcement last week, according to Leavitt.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen spoke with Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Tuesday to address the growing trade conflict. She warned against further escalation and urged a negotiated solution. Li responded by saying China is "fully capable of countering external shocks" and has "enough policy tools" in reserve.

Several Asian nations have already initiated diplomatic outreach to Washington.

Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto said Jakarta is ready for trade talks and prefers diplomacy to confrontation.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet announced he will send a delegation to the US for negotiations after Cambodia was hit with 49% tariffs.

In South Korea, country's acting President Han Duck-soo said the trade minister will travel to Washington urgently to begin talks.

Philippine Trade Secretary Cristina Roque said a meeting is planned with her US counterpart.

Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister Pichai Chunhavajira also plans to visit the US in the coming days.

During his phone conversation, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba told Trump that additional 24% tariffs imposed on Japan by Washington could weaken Japanese investments in the US.