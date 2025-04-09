Pakistan concerned by ‘silence’ of global powers on Gaza genocide

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed concern Wednesday about the "silence" of global powers on Israel's genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

Condemning the latest spate of bombing on the besieged enclave, Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan's support for the "just" struggle of Palestinians, and announced plans to speak out against Israeli brutalities at "each and every" international forum.

Sharif made the new reaffirmation during a meeting with a delegation from the Jamat-e-Islami (JI), the country's mainstream religiopolitical party at the Prime Minister's Office, according to a statement.

JI chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rahman has announced a nationwide protest against Israeli aggression, which includes a "Gaza million march" in the port city of Karachi, and rallies near US consulates across the country on April 13.

Israel renewed a deadly assault on Gaza on March 18 and has since killed nearly 1,400 victims, injured more than 3,600 others, and shattered a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement in the enclave that was signed in January.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed last week to escalate attacks on Gaza as efforts are underway to implement US President Donald Trump's plan to displace Palestinians from the enclave.

More than 50,800 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.