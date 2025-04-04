South Korea’s impeached president removed from office

South Korea's Constitutional Court unanimously decided Friday to remove impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol from office over his bid to impose martial law on Dec. 3.

In a unanimous decision, eight justices found that Yoon's declaration of martial law "did not meet the legal requirement for a national crisis."

Yoon was impeached by parliament on Dec. 14 after he declared martial law on the night of Dec. 3, triggering a political crisis in the country.

Several members of Yoon's People Power Party had joined opposition ranks to impeach the president, who was elected in 2022.

In January, he was arrested and indicted for abuse of power and leading an insurrection, making him the first sitting president to be kept in custody. He was also subject to a travel ban.

However, the court released him from prison last month.

The National Assembly voted overwhelmingly to remove Yoon from office on Dec. 14.

Yoon was first detained on Jan. 15 and formally arrested on Jan. 19 in a widening probe into the botched martial law decree, which he defended. He was indicted on Jan. 26. He was later released after 52 days in custody.

The top court declared that Yoon's impeachment was "not an abuse of the National Assembly's right to prosecute."

It also rejected claims by Yoon's defense team that crisis had occurred due to repeated impeachment motions by the opposition-dominated parliament or due to suspicions of alleged election fraud.

Since Yoon has been removed from office, presidential elections must be held within two months.

He faces charges of insurrection as well as abuse of office.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo is currently serving as acting president.

South Korea's ruling People Power Party said it "humbly accepts" the top court's decision, while the main opposition Democratic Party said the verdict was a "victory of the people."

The verdict was streamed live and the court delivered the ruling within 22 minutes.