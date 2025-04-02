SOUTH KOREAS PRESIDENT CALLS FOR CALM AHEAD OF YOONS IMPEACHMENT RULING

South Korea's acting president called Wednesday for accepting a much-awaited ruling by the Constitutional Court on suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment on Friday "regardless of its outcome."

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, who was reinstated late last month to the post of acting president by the Constitutional Court after striking down his impeachment, warned that the government will not tolerate violence from Yoon's supporters or opponents, the Seoul-based Yonhap News Agency reported.

"Regardless of the decision, we must accept the result in a calm and level-headed manner in compliance with the principles of the rule of law," Han said during a meeting held to coordinate public safety measures ahead of the ruling on whether to dismiss or reinstate Yoon following his short-lived martial law bid in December.

If he is reinstated, Yoon will immediately resume his duties and will continue to serve until the completion of his tenure in 2027. If he is removed, the country will hold a snap presidential election within the next 60 days.

By law, the approval of at least six judges of the eight-member court is required to uphold the impeachment.

"If we become one again with the strength and wisdom of our people, we will certainly be able to overcome the current crisis of confusion and conflict," Han was quoted by Yonhap as saying.

Han urged the protesters to peacefully express their views, warning that the government will not tolerate illegal or violent acts.

Any challenge to law enforcement, including the destruction of facilities, assault and arson, will be met with arrests on the scene and handled under a principle of "zero tolerance," he said.

"Now is a time to prioritize the stability and survival of our community over political advantages or disadvantages," he said in a message to the politicians.

"Please show a responsible attitude that contributes to social cohesion rather than division and conflict."





