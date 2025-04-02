China launches live-fire exercise near Taiwan amid heightened tensions

The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) conducted live fire drills Wednesday in the middle and southern areas of the Taiwan Strait as part of military exercises around Taiwan, state media reported.

Codenamed "Strait Thunder-2025A" the latest military exercise was conducted a day after China launched large-scale military and coastguard exercises around the island on Tuesday as "a stern warning and a strong deterrent to the separatist forces of Taiwan independence."

The exercises focus on identification and verification, warning and expulsion, and interception and detention to test the troops' capabilities of area regulation and control, joint blockade and control, and precision strikes on key targets, China's Xinhua News Agency reported, citing Senior Colonel Shi Yi, the spokesperson for the PLA's Eastern Theater Command.

Taiwan's Defense Ministry said Tuesday that 71 Chinese military aircraft including fighter jets, helicopters and drones and 21 navy ships and four Coast Guard vessels participated in the exercise.

Shi said the precision strike exercise focused on mock ports and energy facilities and "achieved its intended objectives."

The PLA did not say when this latest round of drills will end.

China considers Taiwan its "breakaway" province, whereas Taipei insists on its independence.





