Myanmar quakes death toll jumps to 144, junta appeals for international aid

The death toll in the devastating earthquake in Myanmar climbed to 144, with hundreds of others injured, said junta leader Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing on Friday, appealing for international aid.

In a TV address, the Myanmar leader also warned that casualties can rise as earthquakes caused huge infrastructure damage.

"The death toll from the earthquake centered in Mandalay has reached 144, with 732 injured," Min Aung Hlaing said.

He also asked for international aid as rescue and search efforts are under way in the affected regions.

In Thailand, at least 6 people died, while 117 others were trapped or missing after a skyscraper collapsed in Bangkok following a strong 7.7 magnitude earthquake with an epicenter in Myanmar's Sagaing region on Friday.

The first jolt was followed by a 6.4-magnitude earthquake 12 minutes later, according to the US Geological Survey.







