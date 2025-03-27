China sees 'all conditions to develop' ties with EU: Foreign minister

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday said that cooperation between China and the EU outweighs competition and there are "all conditions" to further their relations.

During his meeting with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot in Beijing, Wang said that Beijing supports the European integration process and Europe's adherence to strategic autonomy.

"It is hoped that the EU will work with China to meet each other halfway, take the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the EU as an opportunity, summarize successful experiences, adhere to the positioning of partners, properly resolve differences, carry out mutually beneficial cooperation, and jointly open up new prospects for China-EU relations," Wang said, according to Foreign Ministry statement.

This came amid US President Donald Trump's tariffs on imports from the US' rivals as well as allies, including the EU. Washington is also asking the EU to shoulder more defense costs for cross-Atlantic security.

For his part, Barrot said that his country opposes the trade war and supports free trade. "France supports free trade, does not approve of decoupling and breaking the chain, and opposes a trade war," he added.

Barrot began his two-day visit to China on Thursday, as he is also expected to travel to Shanghai to meet Chinese business leaders.

He added that with the increasing uncertainty in the current international situation and the rise of protectionism, the importance of France-China relations has become more prominent.

"It is necessary for both sides to strengthen strategic coordination, play the role of major countries, and maintain world peace and stability," the French foreign minister said.