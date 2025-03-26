Beijing urges US not to project 'own hegemonic logic' onto China

China urged the US on Wednesday not to project its "own hegemonic logic" onto Beijing on the pretext of a so-called "China threat," state media reported.

Responding to a report by US intelligence agencies that claimed China remains the top military and cyber threat to Washington, and Beijing was making "steady but uneven" progress on capabilities it could use to capture Taiwan, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said: "We have no intention to surpass or replace anyone."

The US, Guo said, releases such "irresponsible and biased" reports year after year, spreading the "China threat theory" rhetoric and stirring up great-power competition.

"It is merely making excuses to contain and suppress China and maintain its own hegemony," he said.

"To a man with a hammer, everything looks like a nail," he said, advising the US not to view its relations with China through the obsolete Cold War mentality and not to use the pretext of strategic competition to contain and suppress Beijing.

The US should stop conniving at and supporting "Taiwan independence" separatist activities, halt the hype of the so-called "China threat" rhetoric and take practical actions to promote the stable, healthy and sustainable development of China-US relations, Guo added.