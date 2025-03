Many Asian countries including China have benefited from globalisation, Huang Yiping, an advisor to China's central bank and a professor at Peking University, said on Wednesday at the Boao forum.

There is a risk that the U.S.-led globalisation may reverse, Huang said.

The Boao Forum, an international summit seen as Asia's version of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, is being held in China's Hainan province from Tuesday through Friday.