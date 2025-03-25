China slams Trump’s tariffs on importing Venezuelan oil

Pushing back on possible new tariffs by President Donald Trump over importing oil from Venezuela, Beijing on Tuesday slammed the US' "illegal" sanctions which "grossly interfere in other nations' internal affairs," state media reported.

"China firmly opposes the US' long-term abuse of illegal unilateral sanctions and so-called long-arm jurisdiction," Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told reporters in Beijing.

He was responding to questions over Trump's executive order declaring any country buying oil or gas from Venezuela will pay a 25% tariff on trades with the US.

Urging the US to "cease meddling in Venezuela's domestic affairs," Guo asked the Trump administration to revoke its "illegal unilateral sanctions against Venezuela, and take more actions conducive to peace, stability, and development in Venezuela and other countries."

According to Trump's order, effective from April 2, a tariff of 25% may be imposed on all goods imported into the US from any country that imports Venezuelan oil, whether directly from Venezuela or indirectly through third parties.

"There is no winner in trade war or tariff war, and additional tariffs will only inflict greater losses on US businesses and consumers," said Guo.