South Korean Premier Han reinstated as acting president as top court dismisses impeachment

South Korean acting President Han Duck-soo speaks during a briefing at the Government Complex in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, March 24, 2025. (REUTERS)

South Korea's Constitutional Court on Monday dismissed the impeachment of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, allowing him to resume his role as acting president amid ongoing political turmoil following President Yoon Suk Yeol's suspension.

The court's 5-1 ruling overturned the National Assembly's decision to impeach Han, who had been accused of playing a role in Yoon's brief imposition of martial law on Dec. 3, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Two justices voted to reject the impeachment motion entirely.

The dismissal came 87 days after parliament impeached Han, deepening the country's political crisis as opposition parties and civil society groups continue to challenge Yoon's controversial actions.

Four of the five justices who voted to dismiss Han's impeachment acknowledged there were violations of the Constitution and the law in his decision to defer the appointment of additional justices to the court but noted that it did not justify his removal from office.

The six justices rejected the National Assembly's accusations that Han took proactive action to give legitimacy to Yoon's martial law bid.

The prime minister, who arrived at his office minutes after his reinstatement, called for national unity as the country is polarized over the ongoing political turmoil.

"I believe that there is no longer left or right. What matters most is how the country moves forward," he told reporters.

He vowed that he would spare no efforts to address urgent issues confronting the country as the verdict on Yoon's impeachment is expected soon.

Appreciating the Constitutional Court's ruling, he said: "I thank the Constitutional Court for its wise decision."

"I will start by dealing with urgent issues first. I will do my best to ensure that South Korea continues to develop in this era of great geopolitical transformation," he added.

The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) expressed regret over the Constitutional Court's decision, urging the court to issue a verdict on Yoon's impeachment "as early as Tuesday."

"It is regrettable that the Constitutional Court dismissed the impeachment of Prime Minister Han," DP floor leader Park Chan-dae said during the party's Supreme Council meeting.

In a related development, a Seoul court on Monday announced that Yoon's criminal trial on insurrection charges will formally begin on April 14.

No date has been announced by the Constitutional Court for verdict on his impeachment.















