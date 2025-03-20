Japan marks 30th anniversary of Tokyo subway sarin attack

Japan on Thursday marked the 30th anniversary of a nerve gas attack on the subway system in Tokyo that killed 14 people and injured over 6,000.

Carried out by the AUM Shinrikyo cult, it is considered the worst terrorist attack in Japan's modern history, Tokyo-based Kyodo News reported.

On March 20, 1995, the highly toxic nerve gas sarin was released in five subway train cars during the morning rush at the instruction of cult founder Shoko Asahara.

The group has been outlawed, with Asahara and 12 former senior members executed in July 2018.

However, several successor groups are still active.

Several survivors still suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder and other health issues.

Asahara, whose real name was Chizuo Matsumoto, was convicted of multiple murders including the 1995 attack and a 1994 sarin gas attack in Matsumoto, Nagano Prefecture, which killed eight people and injured more than 100.

Cult members were also involved in the murder of lawyer Tsutsumi Sakamoto, who was helping people split from the cult, along with his wife and their baby son in 1989.

AUM Shinrikyo went bankrupt in 1996, and three successor groups -- Aleph and two breakaway groups -- have since emerged and continue to recruit new members.



