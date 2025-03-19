China seeks ‘unity, cooperation’ in developing ties with EU

China has been seeking "unity" and "cooperation" to build "healthy and stable" relations with the EU, according to Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Wang's comments came in a phone conversation late Tuesday with Emmanuel Bonne, diplomatic adviser to the French president, a statement from Beijing said.

He told Bonne that in today's "increasingly complex" situation, it is significant both for China and Europe "to resolve specific economic and trade frictions through consultation."d

Wand said Beijing hopes that France will work with China "to send a positive signal of unity and cooperation and promote the healthy and stable development of China-France and China-Europe relations."

The statement also quoted Bonne as saying that "under the current complex international situation in particular, France looks forward to maintaining high-level exchanges and close strategic communication with China to jointly resist camp confrontation."

France "opposes trade wars and tariff wars, and is willing to properly resolve economic and trade frictions through consultations with China," said Bonne.

The two sides also exchanged views on the ongoing Moscow-Kyiv war, and Bonne said Paris "looks forward to China playing an important role in reaching a fair, solid and sustainable peace agreement."

Wang reiterated China's position which seeks to resolve the crisis through dialogue and negotiation.

"At the same time, this process should respect the will of the parties concerned, should not be imposed by a third party, and should not serve the interests of only one country," said the top Chinese diplomat.

"China supports the achievement of a fair, lasting and binding peace agreement acceptable to all parties concerned, and believes that all parties and stakeholders should participate in the peace talks process in due course," he added.

The two sides also exchanged views on the Iranian nuclear issue.





