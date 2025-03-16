THOUSANDS RALLY TO DEMAND RELEASE OF PHILIPPINES EX-PRESIDENT DUTERTE

Some 20,000 people joined a march in the Philippines' Davao City on Sunday to demand the release and return of former President Rodrigo Duterte, who stands trial at the International Criminal Court (ICC) for his alleged crimes against humanity during his war on drugs.

Duterte's supporters turned the celebration of the 88th founding anniversary of his hometown, the city of Davao, into a show of force, chanting for the return of the ex-president who served the city as mayor, local English news site Rapper.com reported.

The detained ex-president is contesting for Davao's mayorship for a second term after a gap of 22 years in May's local body elections.

The protest included a prayer rally at the Rizal Park, near city hall.

Duterte was transported to The Hague to face trial on Wednesday last after he was arrested at Manila International Airport upon his arrival from Hong Kong.

He is accused of being responsible for thousands of extrajudicial killings during his bloody war on drugs.

Duterte appeared before the ICC Pre-Trial Chamber One on Friday via video link for his initial hearing on the charges he is facing.

The hearing, presided over by Judge Julia Antoanella Motoc, was a procedural step rather than a trial to confirm Duterte's identity, inform him of his rights, formally present the charges, and set a date for the confirmation of charges hearing.

Duterte, through his daughter, Vice President Sara Duterte, reassured supporters that everything will be all right in the end.

Addressing Filipino supporters gathered outside the ICC premises on Friday, the vice president said she was able to visit her father at his detention facility a few hours before his initial appearance before ICC judges.

"So, he said, tell them (his supporters): 'Just relax. There is an end to everything. There is a day of reckoning.' So, that's his message to all of you," the younger Duterte said in Filipino to their supporters.

At least 6,252 people were said to have been killed in police anti-drug operations during Duterte's presidency from 2016 to 2022.

According to the human rights groups, at least 27,000 people were victims of vigilante-style killings during his war on drugs.







