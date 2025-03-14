India rejects Pakistan’s accusations of sponsoring terrorism

India on Friday dismissed Pakistan's allegations of sponsoring terrorism , calling them "baseless," after Islamabad blamed New Delhi for a deadly terror attack in Balochistan.

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry spokesman Shafqat Ali Khan accused India on Thursday of being involved in "sponsoring terrorism against Pakistan" following the train attack that killed at least 25 people.

In response, Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal rejected the claims, saying: "The whole world knows where the epicenter of global terrorism lies. Pakistan should look inwards instead of shifting the blame for its own internal problems onto others."

The attack on the Jaffar Express in southwestern Balochistan province left 21 passengers and four troops dead, according to Lt. Gen. Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry, head of Pakistan's Army information wing. He said all 33 attackers were killed, and the hostages were rescued.

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry also alleged that Afghanistan-based planners directed the assault, claiming the terrorists remained in direct communication with handlers across the border.

However, the Taliban administration in Afghanistan denied any involvement in the attack, rejecting Islamabad's accusations.





