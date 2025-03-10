China sends new test satellite for communication technology into space

China sent a new test satellite for communication technology into space Monday to mainly carry out multi-band and high-speed communication technology validation, state media reported.

The satellite was launched by a Long March-3B rocket at 1.17 a.m. Beijing time (1717GMT Sunday) from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwestern Sichuan province, Beijing-based Xinhua News Agency reported.

It has entered the planned orbit, marking the success of the launch, according to the launch center.

The launch was the 562nd mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.