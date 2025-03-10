 Contact Us
News Asia China sends new test satellite for communication technology into space

China sends new test satellite for communication technology into space

China launched a new test satellite on Monday to validate multi-band and high-speed communication technology. The satellite, sent into space by a Long March-3B rocket from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center, successfully entered its planned orbit, marking the 562nd mission of the Long March rocket series.

Anadolu Agency ASIA
Published March 10,2025
Subscribe
CHINA SENDS NEW TEST SATELLITE FOR COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGY INTO SPACE

China sent a new test satellite for communication technology into space Monday to mainly carry out multi-band and high-speed communication technology validation, state media reported.

The satellite was launched by a Long March-3B rocket at 1.17 a.m. Beijing time (1717GMT Sunday) from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwestern Sichuan province, Beijing-based Xinhua News Agency reported.

It has entered the planned orbit, marking the success of the launch, according to the launch center.

The launch was the 562nd mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.