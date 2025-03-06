UN warns of 'severe' humanitarian situation in Afghanistan

A UN spokesman on Thursday warned of the "severe" humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

"More than half of the population, that's 23 million human beings, are in need of humanitarian assistance in the country.

"This number is one of the highest globally, second only to Sudan, where 30 million people currently require aid and require protection," Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

Food insecurity and malnutrition remain "stubbornly high" in Afghanistan during the first quarter of 2025, he said, adding nearly 15 million people, one in every three Afghans, will experience high levels of acute food insecurity.

"Nearly 3.5 million children under the age of 5, and more than 1 million pregnant and breast-feeding women are expected to become acutely malnourished," Dujarric said.

The Taliban returned to rule Afghanistan in August 2021 after more than two decades of war.

The interim administration continues to impose numerous rules and policies, violating the fundamental rights of women and girls,

Afghanistan is also facing hunger and the risk of malnutrition and poverty, a near-collapse of the national public health system and natural disasters.









