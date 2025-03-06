Pope Francis in stable condition, no respiratory crisis: Vatican

Pope Francis leads the vespers at St Peter's basilica in The Vatican, on February 1, 2025. (AFP File Photo)

Pope Francis remains in a "stable" condition, with no signs of a respiratory crisis, the Holy See Press Office said on Thursday.

The Pope's "clinical condition has remained stable compared to previous days," the statement read. "He did not experience any episodes of respiratory insufficiency today."

He also engaged in some work activities in both the morning and afternoon, alternating them with periods of rest and prayer, the update said.

The Vatican said that given the current stability in his condition, the next medical bulletin will be released on Saturday.

The 88-year-old pontiff has been at Rome's Gemelli Hospital since Feb. 14, receiving treatment for bilateral pneumonia.