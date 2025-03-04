Pakistani doctors examine former Premier Imran Khan in jail

A group of Pakistani doctors visited on Monday the Adiala jail to conduct a medical check-up of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to the Dawn newspaper, the examination in the Rawalpindi jail lasted for about 30 minutes and was conducted by doctors from the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences.

Faisal Husain, Khan's lawyer, also confirmed the development, saying the PTI founder was doing fine and that his meetings with his wife Bushra Bibi and other family members were scheduled for Tuesday.

The check-up came amid allegations by his party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), that the former premier was placed in solitary confinement.

Sheikh Waqas Akram, a spokesperson of PTI, and other party officials have alleged that he was not allowed to meet his family and family doctor, fueling concerns about the state of his health.

Khan remains incarcerated since August 2023. In January, he was sentenced to 14 years in prison in a case related to misuse of authority and corruption.

It was the fourth major case in which the former prime minister was convicted. Three earlier convictions related to selling state gifts, leaking state secrets, and unlawful marriage, were overturned or suspended.

Khan lost power after a no-confidence vote in April 2022. He denies all charges against him, labeling them as politically motivated.



