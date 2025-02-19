China urges dialogue to address concerns in ties with US

China said on Wednesday that it is willing to work with the US to address each other's concerns through dialogue and consultation while "firmly" safeguarding its own sovereignty, security, and development interests.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told reporters in Beijing that China's position is "consistent and clear. We stand ready to work with the US to address each other's concerns through dialogue and consultations under the principle of mutual respect, mutual coexistence, and win-win cooperation."

He was responding to a question regarding US President Donald Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., who remarked that "the American people would benefit most from a balance of power with China that avoids war."

"In the meantime, we will firmly safeguard our sovereignty, security, and development interests. We hope the US will work with China in the same direction, jointly implement the important understanding between the two presidents, and promote the steady, sound, and sustainable development of bilateral relations," he said.