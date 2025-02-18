North Korea vows to bolster its nuclear force

North Korea vowed Tuesday to bolster its nuclear force and condemned a statement on its "complete denuclearization."

North Korea's Foreign Ministry said the country's nuclear program is for its self-defense, defending its peace and sovereignty.

"The DPRK (Democratic People's Republic of Korea) will as ever consistently adhere to the new line of bolstering up the nuclear force clarified by the head of state and thoroughly deter the US and its vassal forces from the threat and blackmail of encroaching upon the sovereignty and security interests of the state by making use of all political and military tools in its hands and perfectly attain its strategic goal," it said in a statement published by the state-run Korean Central News Agency.

Pyongyang condemned a statement issued by Washington following a meeting of the top diplomats of the US, South Korea and Japan in Munich, Germany in which they reaffirmed their commitment to the "complete denuclearization" of North Korea as outlined by UN Security Council resolutions.

"The US is not yet awakened from the failed old dream of the 'denuclearization' that dims in the memory of the present time. It is the official stand of the DPRK government that it is not worth consideration to counter the stand of the US escaping from reality and we condemn and reject the US action in the most resolute tone," it said.

The joint statement by the US with its Asian allies came despite a statement last week by President Donald Trump that he was ready to resume his friendship with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Earlier this month, Trump said he gets along with Kim.

"We will have relations with North Korea, with Kim Jong-un," he said.