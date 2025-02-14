6 dead in Busan hotel construction fire in South Korea

Six workers died in a fire at a hotel construction site in Busan, South Korea on Friday, according to local media.

Four others suffered minor injuries after being rescued from the under-construction Banyan Tree hotel, with all 10 workers believed to have been inside the site accounted for, Yonhap news agency reported, citing the Busan firefighting headquarters.

The fire is believed to have started from insulating materials stored near a swimming pool on the building's first floor, the agency reported.





