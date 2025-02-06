JAPANESE PREMIER ISHIBAS CAR IN MINOR ACCIDENT OUTSIDE HOTEL

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's official car had a minor collision with a police vehicle in the capital Tokyo on Thursday. The premier was not in the vehicle, and no one was hurt, local media reported.

The accident took place outside a hotel when the premier's car was reversing to park after Ishiba got out to attend a breakfast meeting when it hit the police vehicle, Tokyo-based Kyodo News reported.

Both vehicles suffered minor scratches, and the accident did not affect Ishiba's schedule,

A car dedicated to carrying the prime minister was also involved in an accident in December. Ishiba and others escaped uninjured when his official vehicle rear-ended a police car in the western prefecture of Tottori.

Ishiba is scheduled to fly to Washington, DC on Thursday for a three-day trip for his first in-person talks with President Donald Trump.



