World Food Programme calls for urgent action to rebuild Gaza

The UN World Food Programme (WFP) on Thursday called for urgent action to rebuild Gaza and increase international support to boost humanitarian assistance.

WFP Deputy Executive Director Carl Skau appealed for an increase in international support to boost humanitarian assistance for millions of people in Gaza as they seek to rebuild their lives.

Saying that WFP has sent in more than 15,000 tons of food since the ceasefire began on Jan. 19, he noted that it is not enough.

"This is a strong step in the right direction but it is not enough," Skau said in a statement following his two-day visit to Gaza.

"The scale of the needs is enormous and progress must be maintained. The ceasefire must hold. We cannot go back."

While it is too early to focus on recovery, Skau stated that it is critical that WFP and the entire humanitarian community assist Gazans to become self-sufficient and boost their long-term resilience against hunger.

"The people of Gaza are unique in their strength, resilience and capacity to rebuild," he said.

He went on to say that international assistance should increasingly be geared towards supporting them in their first steps towards rebuilding their lives which requires funding.

"We call on the international community and all donors to continue supporting WFP's life-saving assistance at this pivotal moment."