Rescue operations suspended due to bad weather after landslide in Indonesia kills 25

Rescuers search for victims in a landslide-affected area in Pekalongan Regency, Central Java, Indonesia, 23 January 2025. (EPA Photo)

Search efforts have been suspended for people missing due to severe weather as the death toll from a landslide in Indonesia's Central Java region rose to 25.

The rescue operations were halted on Friday, according to Zulhawari Agustianto, a spokesman for local rescuers, as reported by The Jakarta Post on Sunday.

Heavy rain and dense fog forced rescuers to pause their work after recovering three additional bodies, raising the confirmed death toll to 25. Zulhawari declined to comment on the number of people still missing, although earlier reports indicated at least seven were unaccounted for.

The landslide struck the Petungkriyono district in Pekalongan Regency, with the village of Kasimpar being the area hardest hit.

It was triggered by torrential rains that battered the Central Java region last Monday.

Earlier in the week, around 500 rescue workers, military personnel, and local volunteers were deployed to search for victims buried under the debris.

Rescuers faced significant challenges due to the remote and difficult terrain. Teams had to walk approximately 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) to reach the disaster site, as blocked roads and damaged bridges prevented bringing in heavy machinery.

Efforts to locate survivors were further hampered by persistent rain and thick fog blanketing the area.