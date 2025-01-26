Pakistan to host multinational naval drill in February

Pakistan will host a biennial multinational naval exercise next month with participation from 60 countries, including Türkiye.

Dubbed "AMAN (Peace) 25," the five-day drill will run from Feb. 7 to 11 in the northern Arabian Sea off the port city of Karachi, the Pakistan Navy said on Sunday.

With the theme "Secure Seas; Prosperous Future," this marks the ninth edition of the exercise since its launch in 2007.

A key feature of this year's exercise is the "AMAN Dialogue," bringing together naval chiefs, Coast Guard heads, and senior maritime leaders from around the world to discuss regional security and formulate joint strategies to address evolving maritime challenges.

The exercise will involve ships, aircraft, special operations forces, explosive ordnance disposal teams, marines, and observers from the participating countries.

"The AMAN series has been a hallmark of the Pakistan Navy's efforts to promote regional peace and cooperation," the navy said in a statement.

DRILL ACTIVITIES



The exercise is divided into harbor and sea phases.

During the harbor phase, activities will include seminars, operational discussions, counter-terrorism demonstrations, and pre-sail planning.

The sea phase will feature tactical maneuvers, anti-piracy and counter-terrorism exercises, search and rescue operations, gunnery firings, and air defense drills.

A highlight of the sea phase is the "International Fleet Review," showcasing participating vessels and their capabilities.

The inaugural AMAN exercise in 2007, held under the motto "Together for Peace," saw participation from 28 nations. By 2023, this number grew to 50, including major naval powers.