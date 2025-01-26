NORTH KOREA TESTS STRATEGIC CRUISE MISSILE, 1ST SINCE TRUMPS INAUGURATION

North Korea has conducted a test of a strategic cruise missile, state media KCNA reported Sunday.

It is the first missile test by Pyongyang since the return of Donald Trump to the White House on Monday.

The test, overseen by the country's leader, Kim Jong Un, aims to enhance the nation's defense capabilities, said the South Korean news agency, Yonhap News, citing KCNA.

Details of the missile's specifications or the exact location of the test were not disclosed.

The launch also marked North Korea's third missile test in 2025, following several short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea on Jan. 14 and an intermediate-range hypersonic ballistic missile Jan. 6.

The test comes as Trump began his second non-consecutive term and signaled an openness to reviving dialogue with Pyongyang.

Trump and Kim met three times during the US president's first term, including two summits.









