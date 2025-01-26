5.7 magnitude earthquake strikes Taiwan

 Contact Us
A 5.7 magnitude earthquake hit Taiwan's Tainan County on Sunday, with the epicenter located in Dongshan Township, 43.9 kilometers northeast of Tainan.

Published January 26,2025
A 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan's southwestern Tainan County on Sunday, according to reports.

The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said the epicenter, located 43.9 kilometers northeast of Tainan city center in Dongshan Township, struck at a depth of 7.7 kilometers (5 miles).

Another quake with a magnitude of 4.8 occurred near the epicenter of the first quake.

No casualties or property damage have been reported.

And a 6.4 magnitude tremor in Chiayi County resulted in 26 injuries earlier Sunday,