Japan logs record flu cases in late December

Japan logged a record number of flu cases in the last week of 2024, according to government data released Thursday.

The number of patients diagnosed with influenza at designated medical facilities reached an all-time high of 317,812 cases. That is the most since since 1999.

With an average of 64.39 cases per facility among 5,000 health institutions in the last week of December, the record exceeded the alert level of 30, Tokyo-based Kyodo News reported.

It was an increase of more than 100,000 from the previous week.

Health officials said the number of patients rose in all 47 administrative regions, with southwest Oita province hardest hit.

The swift rise in flu cases has also led to a shortage of anti-influenza medications, the report said.