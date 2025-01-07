North Korea confirms hypersonic ballistic missile test to address security threats

North Korea tested an intermediate-range hypersonic ballistic missile to "counter security threats" it faces, according to the state-run media on Tuesday.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, accompanied by Gen. Jang Chang Ha, the general director of the Missile Administration, oversaw the test, according to the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

"The current test-fire proved without a doubt that we are actively developing such powerful new-type weapon systems as intermediate-range hypersonic ballistic missiles to cope with the various security threats posed by hostile forces," KCNA reported.

North Korea said the hypersonic missile system will "reliably contain their rivals in the Pacific region" and described the acquisition of such technology as a significant achievement.

"We have acquired a technical force which is by no means easy," the report added, confirming that the missile was launched from a suburb of Pyongyang.

On Monday, South Korea reported that Pyongyang had launched the missile, coinciding with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to Seoul amid South Korea's political crisis.

South Korea has been mired in a prolonged political crisis since last month due to the short-lived martial law which has resulted in disarray in state affairs.

Blinken, who met with South Korean leaders in Seoul, condemned the missile launch.





