Nepal reports two mpox cases among migrant workers

Nepal has confirmed two additional cases of mpox among migrant workers, according to health authorities on Friday.

With the new cases, the total number of mpox infections in the landlocked Himalayan nation has risen to three, reported daily The Kathmandu Post.

The first mpox case in Nepal was recorded in 2023.

Dr. Sher Bahadur Pun from Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital noted that thousands of Nepali workers in Gulf countries face various health risks.

"Poor living and working conditions, and lack of access to healthcare make them highly vulnerable to health risks, including deadly diseases," Dr. Pun said.

Health authorities in Nepal have urged the implementation of necessary surveillance measures and called for increased awareness.

The World Health Organization declared mpox a public health emergency last year.

Since 2022, mpox has spread globally, with over 100,000 cases reported in 122 countries, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The disease spreads through close contact, causing symptoms such as painful rashes, enlarged lymph nodes, and fever.