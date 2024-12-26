US aircraft carrier forced to retreat in Red Sea after attack, Yemen’s Houthis say

Yemen's Houthi group claimed Thursday to force a US aircraft carrier to retreat in the Red Sea after a drone strike.



The local 26 September website, an outlet linked to the Houthi-run Defense Ministry, said the US aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman was forced to retreat northward in the Red Sea toward Egypt's Suez Canal after an attack earlier this week.



The Yemeni website said that satellite imagery showed the US carrier moving away from Yemeni waters.



There was no immediate US comment on the Houthi claim.



On Sunday, the Houthis said that they had thwarted what they called a US-British attack on Yemen, claiming to have shot down a US F-18 fighter jet after an attack on USS Harry S. Truman and accompanying destroyers.



US Central Command (CENTCOM), for its part, confirmed that an F/A-18 fighter jet was downed over the Red Sea by "friendly fire."



The Houthis have targeted Israeli cargo ships or those associated with Tel Aviv in the Red Sea with missiles and drones in a show of support with the Gaza Strip, where nearly 45,400 people have been killed in Israel's genocidal war since Oct. 7, 2023.