44 dead in 2 traffic accidents in Afghanistan

At least 44 people were killed in two separate traffic accidents in Afghanistan, state media reported on Thursday. Some 76 people were also injured.

The accidents on Wednesday evening took place along the Kabul-Herat highway and in the southeastern Ghazni province, Bakhtar News reported.

Spokesman Mullah Hamidullah Nisar said the first collision took place in the Nani area of the Andar district when a passenger vehicle collided with a cargo truck.

The injured were taken to the capital Kabul for treatment, he said.

The second accident, involving a cargo vehicle and an oil tanker, was reported in the Shahbaz area of the city of Ghazni.









