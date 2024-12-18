1 dead, many missing as boat capsizes in western India

A passenger died and 66 were rescued, while a search is underway for over a dozen people who went missing after a boat capsized off Mumbai coast in India on Wednesday, Press Trust of India reported.

Indian authorities launched a massive rescue operation after many people went missing, officials said on Wednesday.

An official statement said the rescue efforts were launched by the navy in coordination with coast guard and marine police.

"11 navy boats, three boats of marine police and one boat of coast guard are in the area," the statement said, adding that four helicopters are undertaking search and rescue operations.

Local media reported that the boat named Neelkamal sank near Uran in Karanja town.





