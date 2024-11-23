US says North Korea prepared for potential 7th nuclear test

A senior US official has stated that North Korea is prepared to conduct its seventh nuclear test and is awaiting a political decision to proceed, South Korean media reported Saturday.

Alexandra Bell, deputy assistant secretary of state for arms control, deterrence, and stability, emphasized the US commitment to South Korea's security and the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, according to Yonhap News.

"The United States assesses that the DPRK has prepared its Punggye-ri test site for its potential seventh explosive nuclear test, awaiting only a political decision to move ahead," Bell said during a conference.

Meanwhile, North Korea's Ministry of National Defense issued a stern warning to the US, calling for an end to "hostile acts" that it claims are increasing instability in the region. Pyongyang said such provocations could escalate military confrontation on the Korean Peninsula into armed conflict.

In a statement published by the state-run Korean Central News Agency, the ministry criticized the US for deploying the George Washington nuclear carrier strike group near the peninsula and conducting joint military exercises with South Korea.

"The present grave political and military situation in which the U.S. military adventurism has gone beyond the red line on a global scale foretells that the U.S. military moves targeting the DPRK can lead to a real war situation anytime," the ministry warned.

North Korea added that its military is closely monitoring the situation and will take immediate action if deemed necessary to preemptively neutralize threats and secure its strategic goals.









