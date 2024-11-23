Trump administration to review American relationship with PKK terror group: Turkish FM Fidan

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Saturday said he thinks US President-elect's Donald Trump incoming administration will review its relationship with the PKK terror group.

"I think the Trump administration will review its relationship with the PKK (terror group). Because we convey to them at every opportunity how serious we are about this issue," Fidan said during his meeting with journalists in Ankara.

On Trump's potential policies after taking office in January, Fidan said: "The impression I got from Trump is that, on certain issues, he will continue his rhetoric but initially leave critical matters to unfold on their own.

"He may not make too many radical decisions."

On a question about Trump's strategy in Syria and relations with Türkiye, Fidan said: "There are currently not many signs of what Trump will do in Syria.

"However, based on some of his approaches during his first term, there are predictions about what he might do today, but I believe that relying solely on this wouldn't be the most accurate way to think."

"As long as the US continues its cooperation with the YPG/PKK (terror group) in Syria, the strategic issue with Türkiye will obviously persist. The US, which follows a security-driven foreign policy, needs to be in the best position to understand Türkiye," he said.

Fidan, pointing out that Türkiye will make its stance clear on this issue both through diplomatic moves and its position on the ground, recalled that during Trump's first term, the US wanted to withdraw from Syria and even attempted to do so.

However, he added, the US system at that time did not heed or accept this.

"The US sees that we are ready to take every step necessary to ensure our own security in the region. It also sees that we expect a change in their stance on certain issues," the foreign minister said.

Fidan emphasized the importance of Türkiye being prepared for every scenario, arguing that his country prefers to address its issues with the Syrian regime in a more structured and diplomatic manner.

Recalling Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's advanced diplomatic proposal to Syria, Fidan said: "The Syrian side does not seem very willing or open to discussing certain issues, especially during this process."

- 'We do not want governorship under influence of PKK'

Fidan explained that Türkiye has been closely following the situation in Iraq's northern Kirkuk province and is opposed to population and demographic changes.

Türkiye has serious contacts with the Iraqi Turkmen Front, he said.

Referring to the issue of selecting the governor of Kirkuk, Fidan said: "We do not want to see a governorship in Kirkuk that will be under the influence of the PKK (terror group)."

Fidan emphasized that, regardless of the outcome, the rotational governorship agreement and the continuation of Kirkuk's original components living in the way they have mutually agreed upon must be upheld.

In response to a question about whether Iraq is attempting to play a facilitating role in Türkiye-Syria relations, Fidan replied that Iraq does have such an intention.

He added that Türkiye would appreciate these efforts and, if Iraq wishes to host such initiatives, Türkiye would be open to it.

- Türkiye prefers to pursue solution in Cyprus with UN, not EU

About the Cyprus issue, Fidan said the EU made a historic mistake on the dispute, and for this reason Türkiye has been compelled to take a position on the matter.

He emphasized that Ankara prefers to pursue a solution with the UN and not the EU.

Fidan said Türkiye is open to good intentions and seeks a solution that reflects the current practical realities on the island.

- Nuclear risk in Ukraine war

Regarding the Russian president's statements on Ukraine and the country's updated nuclear doctrine, Fidan recalled that Vladimir Putin's mention of a global war is a situation Türkiye has been constantly warning about.

He said the wars in Ukraine and Gaza have deepened, and polarization has increased.

Fidan said North Korea has become an active party to the war by sending troops, and reminded that the US and Europe have openly taken sides in the conflict by sending weapons.

- ICC's decision 'historic event'

Responding to claims regarding Hamas political bureau's relocation to Türkiye, Fidan said: "As Türkiye, we have denied these rumors."

Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman clarified the movement's political bureau had not been moved to Türkiye, adding that Qatar also denied such rumors.

Fidan said the US is pressuring Hamas, but current conditions put forward for a cease-fire in Gaza have not yet been accepted by Hamas.

Regarding the International Criminal Court's (ICC) arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Fidan said: "The decision made by the ICC is a historic event."

About the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Fidan said an international initiative should be launched to deliver food to the blockaded enclave.





