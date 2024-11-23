News World Russia bans 'propaganda' promoting a child-free lifestyle

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law criminalizing advocacy for childlessness, with fines of up to 1 million roubles ($9,500) for violations.

Public or private advocating for childlessness in Russia is now punishable by law.



Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law that imposes heavy fines of up to 1 million roubles (about $9,500) for any violation.



As a result, the idea of childlessness can no longer be propagated on the internet, in the media, in cinemas or in advertising.



Above all, it should not be advertised to young people, said Vyacheslav Volodin, chairman of the State Duma.



"A woman's decision not to give birth" is not affected by this law, he said. Rather, it is about "protecting the young generation from destructive influences."



Everything should be done to ensure that new generations of citizens in Russia grow up with "traditional family values."



With this law, Russia wants to boost the birth rate, which fell to a 25-year low in the first half of 2024.



The demographic crisis has recently been exacerbated by the war in Ukraine, which has apparently prompted many people in Russia to postpone plans to have families.



Russia's population has been falling steadily in recent years. While there were almost 149 million people living in Russia in 1990, the figure is now just under 144 million. According to statisticians' calculations, this figure could shrink to between 133 and 136 million by 2050.









