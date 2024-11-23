Zelensky optimistic about ending Ukraine war by 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed on Sunday confidence that his country has a good chance of ending the war with Russia by 2025.

Addressing the Third Food Security Conference themed "Grain from Ukraine" in Kyiv, Zelensky also discussed efforts to bring the conflict that started in 2022 to an end.

Zelensky also expressed openness to proposals from leaders of African, Asian, and Arab countries in this regard.

"We are ready to consider their proposals. I also want to see the proposals from new US president," he said. "I believe we will see these proposals in January, and we will have a plan to end this war."









