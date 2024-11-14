South Korean students sit for college entrance exam

Thousands of South Korean students on Thursday sat for the college test exam in the East Asian country, according to local media.

Some 522,670 students, including high school seniors and graduates, were registered to take the state-administered College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), up 18,082 from last year, Seoul-based Yonhap News reported.

The CSAT is one of the nation's most important academic events, as getting into a prestigious university is considered a prerequisite for a good career path down the line.

Some 39 medical schools across the country will accept 4,610 students for next year, up 1,497 from this year.

The exam began in the morning and will continue till evening. The result will be announced on Dec. 6.

During the exam, authorities temporarily halted the military exercises to prevent noise while all other aircraft, except those in emergency situation, were directed to remain in the air at an altitude of 3 kilometers (1.8 miles).