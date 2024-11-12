South Korea launches communications satellite into orbit

 Contact Us
Published November 12,2024
South Korea's telecom giant KT Corp. launched its geostationary satellite for communications service into orbit, local media reported on Tuesday.

The Koreasat-6A was launched aboard SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket from a space launch complex in Florida on Monday, according to Seoul-based Yonhap News.

The satellite will start its service next year as it marks the first satellite launched by the company in seven years.

It will also provide service for the government, military and broadcasting stations. 

KT Corp. previously launched Koreasat 5A and Koreasat 7 in 2017.

The Koreasat-6A will replace the current Koreasat 6 satellite in orbit which is going to finish its design life of 15 years in 2025, according to the report.