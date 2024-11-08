‘Extremely’ heavy rain triggers floods warning in Japan

Japan's Meteorological Agency on Friday warned of the increasing risk of landslides and floods due to "extremely heavy rain" in southern Japan.

"The risk of disasters caused by life-threatening landslides and floods is rapidly increasing," it said.

The agency reported record-breaking short-term rainfall in the Amami region of Kagoshima Prefecture and Okinawa Island.

It said more than 120 millimeters (4.7 inches) of rain was recorded near Kunigami Village in Okinawa.

"In the Amami region (Kagoshima Prefecture) and Okinawa Island, extremely heavy rain caused by a linear rain band continues to fall in the same place," it said.

There were no immediate reports of damages.