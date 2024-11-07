15th Bosphorus Summit kicks off in Istanbul to 'Build Bridges Towards Future'

The 15th Bosphorus Summit, an annual international economic event, kicked off in Türkiye's commercial capital Istanbul on Thursday.

The two-day event, organized by the International Cooperation Platform (ICP), is being held this year with the theme of "Building Bridges Towards the Future: Peace, Technology and Sustainability."

The meeting will discuss various topics, including transformation, economic stability, growth, artificial intelligence, innovation, and trade.

The event boasts the attendance of around 1,000 participants from 70 countries, including high-level visitors such as officials, academics, and experts.

Cengiz Ozgencil, founder of the ICP, said at the opening ceremony that the summit will try to find solutions for global issues.

Saying that the world has perhaps never before seen such rapid transformation, he added that at the center of this transformation are human beings along with new technologies that develop, redefine, and transform human potential.

Rona Yircali, chair of the ICP's honorary board, said that this year, the summit has brought together some of the world's most distinguished minds and thought leaders.

"With them, we will explore how peace, technology, and sustainability can exist and thrive in an unpredictable but very promising future period."

Ozdemir Berova, finance minister of the Turkic Republic of the Northern Cyprus, said that cooperation is very important as the aim of this forum, which encourages countries and people to collaborate for a better global future.







