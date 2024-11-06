Asia-Pacific nations reiterate policy of cooperation with new U.S. administration

Asia-Pacific nations Wednesday extended congratulations to the U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, expressing desire to continue policy of cooperation with the new administration.

China on Wednesday reiterated the call for "win-win cooperation" with a possible Donald Trump administration as the former president led the race to the White House, state media reported.

"China's policy toward the US will remain consistent," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told reporters in Beijing.

Mao added Beijing will "continue to handle China-U.S. relations based on the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation."

The statement from Beijing came over the Republican candidate's election victory to return to the White House.

Trump beat Democratic candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris in the race to reach 277 Electoral College after he notched pivotal wins in Georgia and North Carolina.

Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., while congratulating Trump, said his victory will result in a better future for the two countries.

"President Trump has won, and the American people have triumphed. I congratulate them on their victory in an exercise that showed the world the strength of American values," he said in a statement.

He said Manila was looking forward to working with Trump on a wide range of issues that will yield mutual benefits for the two nations with "deep ties, shared beliefs, a common vision and a long history of working together."

"I am hopeful that this unshakeable alliance, tested in war and peace, will be a force for good, blazing the path of prosperity and amity in the region and both sides of the Pacific," he further said.

U.S. URGED TO HELP END VIOLENCE IN PALESTINE AND UKRAINE



Calling Trump's win a "remarkable political comeback," Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said: "This new chapter brings renewed opportunities, and we're ready to move forward with optimism, collaboration and shared purpose."

Anwar said the U.S. remains Malaysia's largest source of foreign investment and a "vital player" in the Asia-Pacific region and Malaysia hopes that America "will reinvigorate its engagement with Southeast Asian region.

"We also urge the US to use its considerable influence to help end the devastating violence and loss of life in Palestine and Ukraine. We look forward to working closely with the incoming president to foster mutual benefits for the people of both our nations," said the Malaysian prime minister.

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra also congratulated Trump and his vice president pick, JD Vance.

"I look forward to working with you to advance Thailand-US long-standing alliance for the benefits of our peoples and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region," said Paetongtarn.

Congratulating U.S. President-elect Trump, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the two nations are "great friends and true allies."

"Working together, we can ensure the partnership between our nations and peoples remains strong into the future," he said on X.

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said the U.S. was Wellington's one of the "most important partners."

"I congratulate President-elect @realDonaldTrump and look forward to building New Zealand's relationship with his incoming administration," he said.

South Korea vowed to work with the new U.S. administration to establish a perfect security posture.

"The government will work to establish a perfect South Korea-US security posture with the new Washington administration to ensure unwavering national security," said Kim Tae-hyo, deputy national security adviser to the president.

JAPAN WANTS TO TAKE ALLIANCE WITH U.S. TO 'NEW HEIGHTS'



Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said he wants to take relations with the U.S. to "new heights" under Trump.

"I heard Mr. Trump declare victory. I would like to congratulate him from the bottom of my heart," Ishiba told reporters.

"I wish to coordinate closely with him to bring the Japan-U.S. alliance and relationship to new heights," Ishiba added.

Bangladesh transitional government chief Muhammad Yunus also congratulated Trump on his victory.

"The peace-loving people of Bangladesh look forward to partner and collaborate in your efforts in addressing the global challenges in the pursuit of peace, harmony, stability, and prosperity for all," said Yunus.

Taiwan's President William Lai Ching-te extended his "sincere" congratulations to Trump.

"I'm confident that the longstanding Taiwan-US partnership, built on shared values and interests, will continue to serve as a cornerstone for regional stability and lead to greater prosperity for us all," said Lai on X.















