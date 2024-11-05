North Korea fires several short-range ballistic missiles: Japanese defense minister

North Korea launched at least seven short-range ballistic missiles early Tuesday off its eastern coast, Japan's defense minister said.

The missiles flew at an altitude of 100 kilometers (62 miles) and covered a range of 400 kilometers (249 miles), said Gen Nakatani.

All of the missiles landed outside Japan's exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in the ocean, he added.

The Japanese government alerted nearby aircraft and vessels, but there were no reports of damage, officials said.

Earlier, the Japanese prime minister's office said North Korea launched a "suspected ballistic missile."

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba directed authorities to collect and analyze information to keep the public promptly informed, confirm the safety of all aircraft and ships, and prepare for any unforeseen developments, according to the prime minister's office.

An emergency response team was convened at the Prime Minister's Crisis Management Center to coordinate efforts among ministries.

North Korea's actions "violate UN Security Council resolutions" and "threaten the safety of the Japanese people," the prime minister's office said, pledging continued coordination with allies including the US and South Korea to monitor developments closely.

This marks the 13th missile incident involving North Korea this year.

Last Thursday, Pyongyang confirmed the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), marking its 12th missile test of 2024.









