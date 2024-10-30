Typhoon Trami kills 7 in China

At least seven people have been killed and one went missing as Typhoon Trami hit the southern Chinese island province of Hainan, state media reported Wednesday.

Trami, the 20th typhoon of 2024, has displaced more than 40,000 residents as it brought heavy rain to parts of Hainan since Oct. 28, Beijing-based Xinhua News reported.

The Ministry of Water Resources issued a Level-IV emergency response Wednesday for flooding because of the protracted effects of the storm in Hainan.

Qionghai, one of the worst-hit areas, has been placed on the highest level of emergency response for flood and wind control since late Tuesday.

Torrential rains with a high risk of flash floods have been forecast for most parts of the province as the Wanquan River may experience floods exceeding the warning level.