Indonesia’s new president announces 53-member Cabinet

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto announced his 53-member Cabinet in a televised address Sunday evening from the State Palace in the capital Jakarta.

The new Cabinet lineup includes seven coordinating ministers, 41 ministers, the attorney general, the head of the State Intelligence Agency, the Cabinet secretary, the presidential chief of staff and the head of the Presidential Communication Bureau.

"With the full support of our coalition party leaders, we have chosen to call this the Red and White Cabinet," Prabowo said, highlighting the unity and national spirit behind the selections.

The cabinet members include Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin as defense minister and Tito Karnavian remains the home affairs minister. Sugiono, who goes by only one name, will serve as foreign minister, with Sri Mulyani continuing as finance minister.

Other notable appointments include Natalius Pigai as human rights affairs minister, Supratman Andi Agtas as justice minister and Budi Gunadi Sadikin as health minister.



